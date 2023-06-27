Watch Pharrell & Jay-Z Rock the Stage at Louis Vuitton 2024 Men’s Fashion Show

In a career full of iconic moments, Pharrell Williams has added yet another achievement to his extensive list of accomplishments. This time, he brought along his friend, collaborator and 24-time Grammy winner Jay-Z to help celebrate with a performance at his recent Louis Vuitton’s 2024 Men’s Spring-Summer Fashion Show, where he debuted his first collection for the famed fashion house’s menswear line.

Related Celebrities at the Louis Vuitton Spring 2024 Menswear Collection Runway Show

To celebrate Pharrell’s new collection, Jay-Z joined the “Happy” singer on stage for a performance on the Pont Neuf in Paris. In addition to performing some of his own tracks — including the RIAA Diamond-certified “N—-s In Paris” and “F–kwithmeyouknowigotit” — Jay-Z and Pharrell delivered a medley of two of their biggest collaborations: “I Just Wanna Love You (Give It 2 Me)” and “Frontin.'” (In 2003, “Frontin'” climbed to a peak of No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. Three years prior, “I Just Wanna Love You (Give It 2 Me)” peaked at No. 11.)

“Ladies and gentlemen, the creative director of LV in this building!” Jay-Z proclaims as he introduces Pharrell in the video Louis Vuitton shared to its YouTube page on Sunday (June 25).

In February, Louis Vuitton announced that Pharrell would succeed Virgil Abloh as the fashion house’s new men’s creative director following the beloved designer’s death in 2021. On June 20, the Academy Award-nominated multi-hyphenate officially debuted his stunning new collection. Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton debut drew some of Hollywood’s biggest stars including Beyoncé, Zendaya, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and Jay-Z. Rihanna has also modeled the line in a series of campaign photos.

Related Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Louis Vuitton Menswear Photos

Pharrell has earned four Hot 100 chart-toppers over the course of his career, including “Money Maker” with Ludacris, and the 12-week leader “Blurred Lines” with Robin Thicke & T.I. Both of his solo studio albums — 2006’s In My Mind (No. 3) and 2014’s G I R L (No. 2) — have reached the top five of the Billboard 200. Although Jay-Z hasn’t released a solo studio album since 2017’s chart-topping 4:44, he rapped over a Pharrell production just last year thanks to his featured turn on Pusha T’s “Neck & Wrist.”

Watch Louis Vuitton’s video of Pharrell and Jay-Z’s performance above.