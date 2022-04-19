A&E’s ‘Origins of Hip Hop’ Will Tell the Stories of Busta Rhymes, Eve, Ice-T & More MCs

Hip-hop fans rejoice!

A&E Network will premiere an all-new, eight-episode docuseries called Origins of Hip Hop, which will tell the stories of some of hip-hop’s biggest greats: Busta Rhymes, Eve, Fat Joe, Grandmaster Flash, Ice-T, Ja Rule, Lil Jon and Uncle Luke. The series premieres May 30 at 1o p.m. ET/PT. It will begin airing Tuesday nights on June 6.

Produced by Mass Appeal, each hourlong episode will explore the artists’ origin stories and experiences that have shaped them into the hitmakers they are today. Packed with narration from Mass Appeal Records co-owner Nas and commentary from the artists’ families, friends and collaborators, viewers can also expect intimate interviews, rare archival footage of the stars of course — fan-favorite music.

“Origins of Hip Hop expands our boundary-pushing, non-fiction programming slate and celebrates the artists and sounds that have helped define a genre and culture,” Elaine Frontain Bryant, evp and head of programming at A&E, said in a statement. “Alongside our partners at Mass Appeal, we are excited to elevate the voices and stories of this incredible group of artists who helped create and continue to shape the genre today.”

The first episode will highlight Fat Joe, one of hip-hop’s first Latino acts, who will reflect on the highs and lows of his career and personal life.

A&E will continue its celebration of hip-hop by launching a new podcast in May. Details to come.

Origins of Hip Hop will be available on demand and for streaming via the A&E App and aetv.com beginning May 30.