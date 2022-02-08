Darth Skater: French Olympian Hits Ice in Jedi Outfit and ‘Star Wars’ Theme Hip-Hop Remix

Adam Siao Him Fa of France skates during the Men's Singles Skating Short Program on day four of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on Feb. 8, 2022 in Beijing, China.

A night after Team USA landed in the silver medal position in the team free skate competition thanks to a pumped-up pairs routine to Daft Punk, French skater Adam Siao Him Fa wowed the crowd on Tuesday (Feb. 8) in his Winter Olympic debut with another unusual, fresh musical choice.

Wearing a black black Jedi outfit and matching gloves, three-time French silver medalist Siao Him Fa, 21, made his mark with a killer run through his men’s short program, cued to a hip-hop-inspired remix of Star Wars theme music arranged by Maxime Rodriguez. The routine opened with the signature, ominous sound of Darth Vader’s labored breathing, which segued into some of John Williams’ iconic score from the nine-part space epic as the Frenchman from Bordeaux spun, twisted and swung his arms to the sounds of light sabers and blasters.

Commenter Johnny Weir told viewers that “when he skates well this short program is electrifying, one of the best choreographic pieces of the season.”

“I don’t know about you guys, but I feel a disturbance in the force,” Weir’s bestie and co-host, fellow former figure skater Tara Lipinski added before the music took a sudden turn (and Siao Him Fa, unfortunately, took an unexpected tumble).

Mid-way through, some heavier beats creeped in and suddenly Sia Him Fa was sliding across the ice to a hip-hop remix of Williams’ ominous “Imperial March (Darth Vader’s Theme)” during a dazzling step sequence that lit up the sparse audience in the arena and made Twitter blow up with praise for the bold musical choice.

For the record, his short program score of 86.74 should be enough to quality Siao Him Fa for the next round of the men’s individual competition, which is slated to take place on Thursday (Feb. 10).

Watch some footage of the routine below and check out the ecstatic Twitter reaction.

