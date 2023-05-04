Offset Follows Takeoff Tribute Tattoo With Ink of Five Kids

Even when he’s on the road or in the studio, Offset will never be too far away from his family. The Migos rapper revealed in an Instagram story earlier this week that he has gotten the faces of his five children tattooed on his leg.

Related Offset Honors Takeoff With Full Back Tattoo

HipHopDX posted an image of the new ink on the back of the MC’s leg, including shots of the two children he shares with wife Cardi B, Kulture (4) and Wave (1), as well as his three older ones from other relationships, Jordan (13), Kody (8) and Kalea (8).

The tribute to his kids came on the heels of another permanent memorial Offset got last month honoring his late cousin and Migos bandmate, Takeoff. The full-back tat is an artistic representation of a photograph of Take, who died on Nov. 1 after being shot at a Houston bowling alley.

“Love you 4L & after,” Offset captioned the post. After 28-year-old Takeoff’s death, Offset wrote on Instagram, “The pain you have left me with is unbearable. My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality and reality feels like a nightmare.”

Last month, Offset previewed a new song featuring a posthumous Takeoff verse on his Story. The 56-second snippet featured Icewear Vezzo and Takeoff exchanging bars before Offset busts through with his own verse.

Offset isn’t the only one honoring Takeoff. He thanked Calvin Harris after the first weekend of Coachella when the DJ incorporated a feature verse by Takeoff from the Harris’ 2017 Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 collab “Holiday” and mixed it into another track from that album, “Slide.”

See the pics below.

Offset honors his children with new tattoos following TakeOff tribute 🙏https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/ok1z9AlIoz — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) May 3, 2023