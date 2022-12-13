Offset Is Paying Tribute to Takeoff in an Epic Way Using a Classic Jackson 5 Song

Offset has found a moving way to pay tribute to his late cousin and Migos bandmate Takeoff during his live shows. The rapper posted a video of his homage on Sunday (Dec. 11) in which he kicks off a recent concert by projecting a giant image of Takeoff (born Kirshnik Khari Ball), 28, on the screen behind his DJ while the Jackson 5’s 1971 classic heartbreak ballad “Never Can Say Goodbye” blasts over the PA.

“Before every who I love you bra,” Offset wrote in the caption to the post, which elicited some additional words of support from Tyrese (“Praying for you bro everyday… So sorry this all happened I’m so sorry”), Rich The Kid (“I love you bro this beautiful”) and Ty Dolla Sign (Love king !!!!”), among others.

Takeoff was killed in Houston on Nov. 1 while attending an afterparty at a local pool/bowling alley also attended by his uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo. On Dec. 2 Houston Police announced that 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark was arrested on the east side of Houston and charged with murder, while another man, 22-year-old Cameron Joshua, was arrested and charged with the unlawful carrying of a weapon; Clark is being held on a $2 million bond.

Houston PD’s Sgt. Michael Burrow said during the news conference that Takeoff was an “innocent bystander” of the argument at the party that led to the shooting. “The event was a private party, there was a lucrative dice game that went on at the event, there was an argument that happened afterwards outside the bowling alley which led to the shooting,” he explained.

Last week, Clark’s attorney said the deadly shooting was a tragedy, but that his client says he’s innocent of the crime. Court records indicate Clark was arrested as he was preparing to leave the country for Mexico after getting an expedited passport and that he had a “large amount” of cash. TMZ reported on Tuesday (Dec. 13) that Clark asked a judge to reduce his bail to $100,000 so he can afford to be out as he awaits trial; Clark also reportedly wants to stay with his parents if his bond is reduced and has agreed to wear a GPS monitor and abide by any curfew imposed by the judge.

