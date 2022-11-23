Offset Posts Touching Tribute to Takeoff: ‘Missing Everything Bout You’

On Thanksgiving Eve eve, Offset counted the things he’s thankful for, but also something he’s missing: his cousin and late Migos bandmate Takeoff. “Missing everything bout you specially that smile,” Offset wrote on Tuesday (Nov. 22) in a post that featured an image of a slyly smiling Takeoff.

The post came as police still have not named a suspect (or suspects) in the early-morning Nov. 1 killing of Takeoff (born Kirsnick Khari Ball), 28, who was shot outside a downtown Houston bowling alley in an as-yet-unsolved attack. The shooting took place at a private party attended by Takeoff and his uncle, third Migos member Quavo, who was not injured in the incident.

Shortly after a public memorial service for Takeoff in the trio’s home town of Atlanta earlier this month, Offset’s wife, Cardi B, shared her own emotional thoughts about the loss. “Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives. The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy,” Cardi wrote on Instagram alongside a photo gallery of Takeoff. “I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us. This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable.”

Tuesday’s post was the second time Offset has shared his grief publicly. Last week he made his first statement about the loss in an Instagram post in which he wrote, “Dear Take, doesn’t feel real posting you like this….This still doesn’t feel like reality. I’ve been searching for the right words to say, but there aren’t any that will suffice. Until we meet again, Rest In Power. I love you.”

The lengthy letter to Takeoff opened with a measure of how difficult the loss has been, with Offset saying, “Dear Take, The pain you have left me with is unbearable. My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality and reality feels like a nightmare. Every time you would see me, you didn’t give me a dap you gave me a hug. I wish I could hug you one last time.”

