Offset Responds to J. Prince’s Comments About Takeoff’s Death: ‘I Don’t Know You From a Can of Paint’

After attending the 2023 Grammy Awards with wife Cardi B on Sunday night (Feb. 5), Offset posted a no-holds-barred response to recent comments made by J. Prince in which the Rap-A-Lot CEO suggested that ‘Set was not there for his Migos bandmate and cousin Takeoff, 28, before Takeoff’s murder last year.

“N—as be throwing rocks and hiding they hand, and I don’t like them kind of individuals,” Prince said near the end of the latest episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game after noting that “nothing changed” in terms of his love for third Migos member Quavo, but that Offset was another situation.

“In reality, the truth of the matter is, n—a you wasn’t really right there with Takeoff when he was alive. So for you to be taking these positions that you taking,” Prince added, suggesting that he’s got people all around and he’s heard “all kinds of things” from unnamed sources about what happened on the night Takeoff was shot and killed during a night out with Quavo in Prince’s hometown of Houston. Prince also made what seemed like a direct warning to Offset, saying, “Don’t ever put me in a position where I have to defend myself. That wouldn’t be healthy for you.”

As you might imagine, Offset did not take kindly to the comments, posting a video in which he reacted to Prince’s latest provocative claims. “Y’all n—as speaking on my real brother… I don’t know what the f–k ya’ll n—as got going on, y’all n—as talkin’ about my real brother,” the Migos MC said in the minute-long black and white clip. “How dare one of y’all n—as even speak on me and Take relationship. I don’t know you n—as from a can of paint. Ya’ll n—as don’t know how me and my brother rock.”

A heated Offset went on to slam Prince for what he said was his “fifth interview” in which he’s discussed Takeoff’s death. “You ain’t think about his momma? You ain’t think about the family n—a?” ‘Set asked. “We ain’t said nothin’. Ain’t nobody said nothing but you n—as. Who y’all n—as think ya’ll n—as is? John Gotti n—a?… And if you heard something from me, I’mma tell you it’s gonna come from me, call my phone.

Speaking directly into camera, Offset derided the “he said, she said” narrative and again encouraged anyone with anything to say to call him directly and stop playing “internet games.”

Following Takeoff’s shooting, Prince posted condolences to the MC’s friends and family on Instagram. “The Prince family would like to send our condolences to the family and friends of a beautiful soul @yrntakeoff,” the statement read. “To Houstonians and families around the world, this one breaks my heart because Takeoff was a brother, a son, a role model, and a God loving human being. Grief is the price of love; a bill people from across the globe are paying right now as we mourn this loss. I’ve been knowing Takeoff, Quavo and Offset for many years and there has been nothing but mutual love for one another and that ain’t going to ever change where we are concerned.”

Lawyers for Patrick Xavier Clark, 33 — the man charged with the shooting of the rapper born Kirsnick Khari Ball — said in court in December that he’s innocent and that “there’s a lot of investigation that needs to be done.” Takeoff was shot in the head and back as more than 30 people were leaving a private party at a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. Houston police have said that gunfire followed a disagreement over a “lucrative” game of dice around 2:30 a.m. and that Takeoff was not involved and was “an innocent bystander.”

At Sunday’s Grammys, Quavo and Maverick City Music delivered a moving tribute to Takeoff during the In Memoriam segment when they performed Quavo’s recent single honoring his late nephew/bandmate, “Without You.”

