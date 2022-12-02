Offset Goes ‘Takeoff Crazy’ During His First Performance Since Migos Rapper’s Death

At nightclub E11EVEN Miami’s “The Art of Nightlife” lineup for Miami Art Basel, Offset performed on Thursday (Dec. 1) for the first time following the death of his cousin Takeoff.

One month following his Migos bandmate’s passing, Offset arrived at E11EVEN with wife Cardi B — clad in a black see-through bodysuit and sporting long brown tresses — by his side. During his set, the 30-year-old rapper threw fistfuls of $1 bills into the crowd alongside his hype-men, dedicating the performance to his late cousin. “We are going to go Takeoff crazy in here tonight,” he told the crowd.

Performing a 30-minute set with career hits such as “Fight Night,” “Ric Flair Drip” and “Bad and Boujee,” Offset continually kept Takeoff in mind, at one point performing the late rapper’s 2018 single “Last Memory.”

He showed love to his wife too, asking the DJ to play GloRilla and Cardi’s viral “Tomorrow 2,” which the Bronx-bred rapper sang along to from their booth.

Takeoff died Nov. 1 of gunshot wounds while in Houston with uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo. The pair were gathered with a group of around 40 people outside 810 Billiards & Bowling when an argument escalated and led to stray bullets taking the 28-year-old rapper’s life. On Dec. 2, Houston police announced that a suspect in Takeoff’s murder had been arrested.

Following the 28-year-old’s death, Quavo and Offset remained relatively tight-lipped, privately mourning their massive loss, but both spoke at a three-hour ceremony honoring Takeoff held at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. Offset also posted a statement to his Instagram account, addressing his loss through an open letter to his late cousin, whom he lovingly referred to as “Take.”

“Every time you would see me, you didn’t give me a dap you gave me a hug. I wish I could hug you one last time,” he wrote. “I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled.”