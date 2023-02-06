Offset Appears to Shut Down Report He Quavo & Fought Backstage Over Grammys Takeoff Tribute

Offset’s not having it. After TMZ published a report Monday (Feb. 6) about alleged tension between Offset and Quavo at the 65th annual Grammy Awards over the tribute to Takeoff, the “54321” rapper shared a few words on Twitter.

He appeared to debunk the reported disagreement without naming names, tweeting, “What tf look like fighting my brother yal n—as is crazy.”

According to TMZ, the Migos bandmates had allegedly squared off backstage because Quavo reportedly blocked Offset from performing onstage with him for “Without You,” the former’s tribute song to Takeoff, who was fatally shot in November at age 28.

Last fall, rumors about Migos disbanding came when Quavo and Takeoff formed as a duo and released their album Only Built For Infinity Links. In an interview with DJ Scream’s Big Facts Podcast, Quavo spoke on the future of Migos and said, “I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you know what I’m sayin’? Because we just came from a loyal family… that’s supposed to stick together. Sometimes, when sh– don’t work out, it ain’t meant to be. So that’s what I think.”

A month after Only Built For Infinity Links was released, Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston. The death rocked Quavo and Offset, and they shared heartfelt messages about their fallen bandmate and family member on social media.

Along with the alleged skirmish, Offset also responded to Rap-A-Lot CEO J. Prince following the latter’s podcast interview with Million Dollaz Worth of Game. Prince suggested that ‘Set wasn’t there for Takeoff before the 28-year-old’s death. He even went far enough to warn the “Clout” rapper. “Don’t ever put me in a position where I have to defend myself. That wouldn’t be healthy for you,” he said.

Offset replied on social media with words of his own. “Y’all n—as speaking on my real brother… I don’t know what the f–k ya’ll n—as got going on, y’all n—as talkin’ about my real brother,” he said in the minute-long clip. “How dare one of y’all n—as even speak on me and Take relationship. I don’t know you n—as from a can of paint. Ya’ll n—as don’t know how me and my brother rock.”