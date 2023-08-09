×
Offset Drops Quality Control Music Lawsuit: Report

The rapper filed the lawsuit back in August 2022.

Offset
Offset joins Hennessy & Nas to celebrate Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary with a collaborative limited edition bottle on July 20, 2023 in New York City. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Hennessy

Offset has ended his legal battle with Quality Control Music, the label that helped launch his career as a member of Migos, according to a report by TMZ on Wednesday (Aug. 9).

The publication notes that while Offset will not join QC moving forward as a solo artist, “all disputes and differences were smoothed over.” Billboard has reached out to Offset’s reps for confirmation and more information.

In August 2022, the rapper  — whose real name is Kiari Cephus — filed paperwork in Los Angeles seeking a declaratory judgement “that Quality Control has no rights, title, or interest in or to Offset’s recordings” since he bought out his deal with the company early last year. He alleged that despite buying the rights to his solo works, QC continued to claim ownership over his recordings.

Offset signed a production agreement with Quality Control in 2013, covering his work in Migos and as a solo artist. According to court documents, as of January 15, 2021, Offset “negotiated a deal in which he reclaimed the rights to his own solo recording and songwriting from Quality Control,” and the new arrangement made the star the “sole owner of all rights, title, and interest in and to his services as a solo recording artist, entertainer, and songwriter.” 

However, Offset claimed that Quality Control was still asserting an ownership interest over his 2022 single, “54321.” The track was credited to his current label Motown Records on streaming platforms.

The rapper’s most recent Motown single is his freshly released collaboration with wife Cardi B, “Jealousy.”

