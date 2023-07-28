Offset & Cardi B Take Turns Calling Out Their Haters On New Song ‘Jealousy’: Listen

On Friday (July 28), Offset and Cardi B fired off rounds during their incendiary collaboration, “Jealousy.” Teased earlier this week, “Jealousy” marks the couple’s latest reunion on wax since their multi-platinum song “Clout,” as they take turns throwing darts at their envious adversaries.

“B—es don’t wanna go Birkin for Birkin / B—-es don’t go enough hits for a Verzuz,” spews Cardi on the hard-hitting track.

Offset first garnered attention for the record when he enlisted Academy Award-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis for a spoof of the late James Brown’s 1988 interview with CNN. Following the clip’s viral success, Offset released the cover art for the song alongside Cardi on social media. The buzzy photo shows an annoyed Cardi mushing Offset’s face as he stands in front of a parked car. They continued the song’s promotion when they unleashed a trailer featuring Cardi talking on the phone with Taraji P. Henson.

“Jealously” marks the third release of 2023 for Offset after releasing “2 Live” (with Hit-Boy) and “TBS” (with R-Mean and Scott Storch). In an interview with Variety last May, he namedropped the features for his forthcoming album. Along with Cardi, Set nabbed features from Travis Scott, Future, Chloe Bailey, Latto and TakeOff.

During the interview, he spoke on the passing of his fallen comrade TakeOff, saying: “It’s hard for me to talk about s–t right now,” he said. “I’ve never talked about this stuff. Seriously. Talking about Take is hard, man. Talking about all this s–t is hard. That’s why I don’t, to be honest. That s–t hurts.” Offset attempted to continue the conversation before ultimately cutting things off because of how painful the chat was getting. “Like, it’s gonna put me in a mood, and I don’t want to get in that mood. Some things I don’t never tell nobody. He’s not here. That s–t feels fake, bro. I get through my day thinking it’s fake. And I don’t say nothing to nobody about it.”

Listen to “Jealousy” below.