Offset Enlists Wife Cardi B for New Single ‘Jealousy’

"Let's talk about some music! Jealousy out this Friday!"

Cardi B and Offset
Cardi B and Offset attend Balenciaga on July 5, 2023 in Paris, France. Julien Lienard/Getty Images For Balenciaga

They’re back! Once again, hip-hop power couple Offset and Cardi B are set to join musical forces. This time, they’re teaming up for the Atlanta rapper’s forthcoming new single, “Jealousy.” Offset announced the collaboration via Instagram on Wednesday (July 26).

In a caption for a post of the song’s artwork, Offset wrote, “Let’s talk about some music! Jealousy out this Friday! Link in bio!”

The link reveals that the couple’s new song will be available on streaming and digital download platforms on Friday. On Tuesday, Offset began teasing the new release through a social media campaign that enlisted Academy Award winner Jamie Lee Curtis and spoofed the late James Brown’s iconic 1988 CNN interview.

Excluding their collaborations through Migos, “Jealousy” will mark the sixth time Offset and Cardi B appear on the same song as soloists. The husband-wife duo first collaborated on the remix of Cardi’s “Lick,” back in 2017. Since then, their string of collaborations have included “Um Yea,” “Who Want the Smoke?” (with Lil Yachty) and the Grammy-nominated “Clout.”

“Jealousy” is Offset’s third single of the year, following “2 Live” (with Hit-Boy) and “TBS” (with R-Mean and Scott Storch). As a soloist, he has earned 25 entries on the Billboard Hot 100, including the top 10 hits “Taste” (with Tyga, No. 8) and “ZEZE” (with Travis Scott and Kodak Black, No. 2). On the Billboard 200, Father of 4, his debut solo studio album, peaked at No. 4. Cardi B has earned five No. 1 hits on the Hot 100, including her breakout single “Bodak Yellow” and the Megan Thee Stallion-assisted “WAP.” Invasion of Privacy, her debut studio album, topped the Billboard 200.

Check out Offset’s “Jealousy” announcement here:

