Offset Showers Cardi B With Love & Luxury Gifts for Mother’s Day

Happy Mother’s Day to Cardi B! The “I Like It” rapper took to social media on Sunday (May 14) to show off the gorgeous gifts that her husband Offset gave to her to celebrate the holiday.

“I love my man he really HIMothyyy,” Cardi wrote on Twitter alongside a video of the couple’s foyer, which was decorated with nine massive bouquets of roses in tall glass vases. “My man really is HIM!!!! I’m never getting off from him !!!!!!!!”

Over on her Instagram Stories, the “Up” superstar posted videos of two Chanel bags that Offset gifted her: one green quilted bag and another identical one but in pink. “I love it, thank you baby Daddy,” Cardi says in the clip, jokingly adding that she doesn’t wear “the other green purse” the Migos rapper bought for her. “I’m over-pursed, but I never get tired of getting new purses.”

“We’ve been through a lot with each other,” Offset previously told Billboard of keeping his relationship strong with Cardi, whom he’s been married to since 2017. “Some people in Hollywood live through Hollywood, but we live through each other and keep our stuff at home good. We go through ups and downs at home but have a great support system. Everybody listens to each other and have each other’s back. At the end of the day, our mission is to be successful and take care of the family.”

The couple shares two adorable children, four-year-old daughter Kulture and one-year-old son Wave.