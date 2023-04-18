×
 
Offset Thanks Calvin Harris For ‘Hard’ Takeoff Tribute at Coachella

The DJ changed up his 2017 track "Slide" to feature a verse recorded by the late Migos rapper.

Calvin Harris
Calvin Harris performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 15, 2023 in Indio, Calif. Frazer Harrison/GI for Coachella

Calvin Harris honored Takeoff during his Coachella weekend one set, and Offset took notice.

Takeoff, one third of Migos, tragically passed away on Nov. 1, 2022 after being shot at a Houston bowling alley — but fans in the audience still got to hear his voice boom through the speakers at Harris’ Saturday (April 15) festival performance. That was thanks to the DJ’s incorporation of a featured verse recorded by Takeoff before his death into the set; according to People, the “One Kiss” hitmaker lifted Takeoff’s part from the pair’s 2017 Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 collaboration “Holiday” and mixed it into another track from the same album, “Slide.”

“Slide” originally only featured Frank Ocean, Offset and Quavo, so Harris’ augmented Coachella version made it possible for all three members of Migos to shine on the track for the first time ever. Harris also decorated his stage with a large portrait of the “Casper” artist as the song played.

“This so hard, man, thank you,” Offset said, thanking Harris in a post about the performance on his Instagram Story.

Offset also shared a Takeoff tribute of his own on Saturday, posting photos of his brand new tattoo: an inked portrait of his late cousin, so large it covers his entire back. “Love you 4L & after,” he wrote in his caption.

A few weeks prior, Offset previewed a posthumous collab with Takeoff by posting a minute-long snippet of the track on his Story. In the sneak peek, Takeoff could be heard exchanging bars with Vezzo, who’s also featured, before Set takes the reigns with his own solo moment.

