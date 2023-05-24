Offset Calls Wife Cardi B His ‘Bestie,’ Says She ‘Always Got My Back, Right or Wrong’

Offset doesn’t mince words when it comes to his bond with wife Cardi B. “My bestie!” he exclaimed in a new cover story in Variety about his eagerly anticipated upcoming solo album, the couple’s tight bond and his ongoing sadness over the death last year of Migos bandmate TakeOff.

“She always got my back, right or wrong,” he added about the “Up” rapper with whom he shares children Kulture and Wave. “We both are on the same mission to make each other better. Social is her strong point, so I listen to her social advice. And me, it’s the music, but I play behind the scenes; it’s my wife so I want to make sure she win.”

Despite their ups and downs — which have included two rescinded divorce filings by Cardi amid reports of his alleged infidelity — Offset said he and his wife make a “great team.” Scratch that, he believes they are a “powerhouse at this point — icon status. We believe in family. We’re always going to keep winning.”

He’s needed to lean on her a bit more since TakeOff’s killing in Houston in November, a loss he’s still struggling mightily to overcome. “It’s hard for me to talk about s–t right now,” he told the magazine. “That s–t hurts.”

Cardi agreed that their bond is super-tight now, telling Variety about the things she appreciates the most about her husband. “No matter what issue I am having personally or professionally, I know he will take care of me and our family,” she said. “It’s handled. I know that I have a man who has my back for real. I fully support him in this next chapter of his music career.”

But as he works on the follow-up to his 2019 solo debut, Father of Four — slated to feature Travis Scott, Future, Chloe Bailey, Latto and a banked song with TakeOff — the rapper teased another collab with his wife, who has joined him in the past on 2019’s “Clout” and the Migos’ “Motorsport” and “Type S–t.”

Though he was cagey about what tracks will be on the album expected out this summer, a Capitol Records spokesperson assured Variety that Offset has made a “phenomenal” album. “We can’t wait until the world hears his masterpiece,” the label rep said. “We’re deep into release planning now and will soon have big news to share!”