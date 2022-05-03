Offset Shares Adorable Father-Son Photos With His & Cardi’s Baby Wave

Offset is on proud dad duty.

The Grammy-nominated rapper shared Instagram photos Tuesday carrying his and Cardi B‘s infant son Wave.

“BIG WAVE,” he captioned the adorable father-son snapshots, along with a tidal-wave emoji. Justin Bieber was among those to react to the post, commenting with a series of red hearts.

Offset and Cardi welcomed Wave, their first son and second child together, in September. They welcomed their first child together, daughter Kulture, in July 2018. Offset is also the dad to two more sons (Jordan and Kody) and one daughter (Kalea) from previous relationships.

The famous couple and Offset’s children fronted the cover of Essence in April. Offset opened up about fatherhood and marriage to the outlet and the importance of blending his family. “It’s a blessing to be able to have them all together, and to have a wife who’s open and treats them as if they’re her kids,” he says. “It could be an issue, but I don’t have to go through that, and that’s beautiful.”

