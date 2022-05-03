Offset Shares Adorable Father-Son Photos With His & Cardi’s Baby Wave

Offset is on proud dad duty.
The Grammy-nominated rapper shared Instagram photos Tuesday carrying his and Cardi B‘s infant son Wave.
“BIG WAVE,” he captioned the adorable father-son snapshots, along with a tidal-wave emoji. Justin Bieber was among those to react to the post, commenting with a series of red hearts.
Offset and Cardi welcomed Wave, their first son and second child together, in September. They welcomed their first child together, daughter Kulture, in July 2018. Offset is also the dad to two more sons (Jordan and Kody) and one daughter (Kalea) from previous relationships.
The famous couple and Offset’s children fronted the cover of Essence in April. Offset opened up about fatherhood and marriage to the outlet and the importance of blending his family. “It’s a blessing to be able to have them all together, and to have a wife who’s open and treats them as if they’re her kids,” he says. “It could be an issue, but I don’t have to go through that, and that’s beautiful.”
Offset also explained an important aspect within their marriage. “It might sound weird, but we don’t always put love first, because sometimes you can put love before work and mess up your career, because you’re not focused,” he explained. “Love is important, but if you’ve got that foundation, we should respect each other and what we have going on. I had never experienced a woman that was working like me and doing what I’m doing. It turns me on. She does her own thing. She likes the hustle, so that ain’t never getting in between our love.”