Here’s When Offset’s Solo Album Is Arriving

Offset’s about to be a one man band. The rapper, who has seemingly parted ways with Migos, is embracing the solo star life as he prepares to release his own album.

The 30-year-old Georgia native took to Twitter on Wednesday (Sept. 21) and shared a date: “11/11/22.”

He then followed it up with a simple, “Album!!!!”

Fans flooded the three-time Grammy nominee with tweets about their thoughts on his solo project coming in November.

Offset’s album date announcement comes on the heels of Migos bandmates Quavo and Takeoff announcing their project Only Built for Infinity Links set to release on Oct. 7. So far, Quavo and Takeoff have released two tracks without Offset, further fueling rumors that the Migos is no more. “Hotel Lobby,” peaked at No. 59 on the Billboard Hot 100, while “Us Vs. Them” featuring Gucci Mane reached No. 21 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100.

Quavo and Takeoff chatted with Elliott Wilson and Brian “B.Dot” Miller on an Aug.18 episode of Rap Radar, noting that their chemistry is the same even without Offset.

“The chemistry has been there since day one, so we just … easily bounce off,” Takeoff said.

The duo also talked about their writing process without Offset. “But far as like, sitting in the studio and recording, I can’t wait to bring some new music to Takeoff,” Quavo said.

Before Takeoff and Quavo teamed up on their own, all three members of Migos released solo projects. As a group, they earned four top 10 hits on the Hot 100, including the No.1 hit record “Bad and Boujee,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

This story was written by Sierra Porter