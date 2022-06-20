Obie Trice Jailed Over Alleged Threatening Messages Against Ex-Girlfriend

Detroit rapper Obie Trice was arrested and jailed last week after an arraignment in District Court in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan on a charge of using a telephone to harass or threaten someone. West Bloomfield Police Dept. deputy chief Curt Lawson told Billboard on Monday (June 20) that Trice was taken into custody at his residence in Detroit on Thursday (June 16) and transported to the police dept. headquarters on a misdemeanor charge of harassing communications.

Lawson said that Trice was transferred to Oakland County jail after the arraignment and his understanding is that the formerly Eminem-affiliated rapper had posted the $10,000 bond in the case and was currently out of custody. “He was allegedly texting, calling and showing up at his ex-girlfriend’s residence and [the residences] some family members and making some threats,” Lawson said; those threats were the impetus for the warrant on harassing communications.

However, Lawson also noted that there is another ongoing investigation of Trice on a different charge — which was the cause of a recent search warrant executed on Trice’s home — the details of which he could not disclose at press time; Lawson said additional information on that warrant and investigation should be available in the next few weeks.

According to The Detroit News the misdemeanor communications harassment case carries a possible six months in jail and/or a $1,000 fine. The paper also reported that in 2020 Trice (born Obie Trice III), 44, was booked for aggressive felony assault against a family member and was held in contempt of court for violating a personal protection order; that case is reportedly still pending and was reassigned to another judge last month.

At press time a spokesperson for Trice’s Black Market Entertainment — the label the rapper founded after leaving Eminem’s Shady Records — had not returned Billboard‘s request for comment.