Notorious B.I.G.’s ‘G.O.A.T’ Has Arrived: Stream It Now

Ahead of his 50th birthday, the late Notorious B.I.G. gift wraps “G.O.A.T.,” the New York rap legend’s first song in nearly two decades.

Featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Nigerian singer Bella Alubo, “G.O.A.T.” bubbles with Afrobeats and dropped at midnight.

The posthumous single arrives after WME’s Legends group signed a deal in April 2021 to manage the estate of late rapper estate.

Biggie’s official social channels teased the release.

The Notorious B.I.G. (born Christopher Wallace) was a four-time Grammy nominee whose career exploded in the ’90s with the release of his 1994 debut album Ready to Die.

A string of hits kept him hot, including “Big Poppa,” “Juicy” and “One More Chance,” which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

But it all ended tragically when, in 1997, he was shot and killed in a drive-by. Following his demise, 16 days later, Biggie’s sophomore album, Life After Death, was released. The double-album soared to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and has sold more than 5 million records.

Biggie was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020. He would have turned 50 on Saturday (May 21).

“G.O.A.T.” was produced by Elliot Osagie and Kayo. Stream it below.