Notorious B.I.G. Honored in Celebration of 50th Birthday With 25th-Anniversary ‘Life After Death’ Box Set

The late Notorious B.I.G. (born Christopher Wallace) is being commemorated once again thanks to his estate, Bad Boy, Rhino and Atlantic Records, who together launched a yearlong campaign beginning Wednesday (Feb. 23) titled Sky’s The Limit: A Year Celebrating The Legacy of The Notorious B.I.G.

The campaign is in celebration of what would have been Biggie’s 50th birthday on May 21.

In partnership with the estate of Christopher Wallace, the record labels will celebrate the 25th anniversary of his sophomore studio album Life After Death (1997) on March 25 with a series of online events. Additionally, upgraded versions of his video collection will be posted on his official YouTube channel, plus an enhanced digital version of his ’97 album will be released.

On June 10, a 25th Anniversary Super Deluxe boxed set of Life After Death will also drop, retailing for $179.98. The set will include eight LPs and a booklet featuring rare photos from the album cover shoot, notes by Sheldon Pearce and exclusive commentary from the team who worked on the original album release. The set will also feature the “Hypnotize” 12-inch, “Mo Money Mo Problems” 12-inch, “Sky’s the Limit” 12-inch and “Nasty Boy” 12-inch.

Life After Death topped the Billboard 200 one week after its debut and remained atop the list for four weeks. It went on to spend a total of 87 weeks on the chart. Biggie has appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 16 times, with two No. 1 hits (“Mo Money Mo Problems” and “Hypnotize”) and a total of five top 10 records.

Pre-order the 25th Anniversary Super Deluxe boxed set of Life After Death and find all the details here.