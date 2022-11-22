Watch North West and Lizzo Nail the TikTok ‘Get Sturdy’ Dance Backstage at Singer’s Show

Membership has its privileges. Especially when you’re part of Klub Kardashian. That might explain how Kim Kardashian and Ye‘s daughter North West, 9, got a special audience with Lizzo at the singer/rapper’s final Special Tour stop on Saturday at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

Not only did North seemingly get some premium seats for the gig — sharing footage from the show on her TikTok, on which the tween can be heard shouting, “Lizzo!” — but she also got a backstage audience with the Twerk Queen.

In another video posted on the TikTok account she shares with her mom, North and her pal Ryan chill in a backstage corridor with Lizzo, with all three wearing hot pink tops as they bust out the choreo from the viral “Get Sturdy” dance. After the girls got things going with the trend’s signature one-foot hopping and leg swinging, Lizzo — in a pink bodysuit with nude cut-outs — joined in by busting out some squats and heel taps.

The girls looked elated to be sharing this special time with the global superstar, laughing and smiling as they moved in unison to one of the most popular TikTok dance trends. The videos were on the joint account launched by mom and daughter last November, on which they’ve since posted dozens of clips, most of which find North hamming it up while dancing and lip synching. It became a point of contention in February, when Ye lambasted estranged wife Kim for allowing their underage daughter to have a TikTok account.

“SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?,” Ye wrote on Instagram. Kim responded by saying, “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”

Check out the videos below.