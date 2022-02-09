Normani Teases ‘Genre Bending’ New Single During Fan Q&A

Normani spilled some cryptic tea via social media on Tuesday (Feb. 8) about the sound of her next single.

“What do you think my next single sounds like?” she wrote on a piece of lined paper surrounded by colorful question marks posted to her Instagram Stories, signing the note “- Mani.”

Needless to say, fan speculation in response to the question was wildly open-ended, but the former Fifth Harmony member took time to respond to a few educated guesses. “I want your next single to sound like I’m on a cloud and I’m just drifting in your sound,” one follower wrote, to which Normani replied, “You’re so cuteee. This one is really unique and different for me. Probably not what everyone is expecting.”

Explore Explore Normani See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Another fan guessed the track would be another R&B jam akin to her previous singles “Motivation” and Cardi B collab “Wild Side.” However, the singer revealed she’s experimenting with her sound this time around, teasing, “Genre bending for sure. It’s just a great record,” followed by a crying emoji.

While Normani didn’t reveal a potential release date, title or many other details about the new song, it will be her first release in the more than six months since she dropped “Wild Side” last July. That track closed out the year by earning the girl group alum her very first No. 1 on Billboard‘s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.

As for Normani’s long-awaited debut album? In December, she promised the studio set was “almost done” in an interview with Ciara on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Check out Normani’s Instagram Stories before they expire here.