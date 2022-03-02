Normani Strips Down in Barely-There Black Gucci Bikini to Tease ‘Fair’ Single

Normani has been teasing a new single for several weeks and on Tuesday (March 1) the singer finally revealed the song’s title, plus a lot more in a fiery photo shoot that set Twitter afire. “seventeen days and counting (: 🖤 releasing my other baby on march 18thhhhhhhhhh,” the singer tweeted along with an 11-second snippet of the slow-burn jam.

In the clip — which gives a peek of the black bikini the singer models in an accompanying video shoot — she sings, “My favorite still/ When I say I won’t, tell myself I don’t, but I always will/ Feel the way I feel,” in a sultry voice.

In case that didn’t get your attention, she also posted an equally sensual TikTok in which she casually fills a canvas with bold stripes of paint while wearing nothing but heels and a barely-there black Gucci thong bikini. She continued the tease on Instagram, where she posted additional snaps from the PG-13 photo shoot.

“Fair” is the follow-up to last July’s Cardi B collab “Wild Side,” and in a fan Q&A last month the former Fifth Harmony singer warned to expect the unexpected this time out. “What do you think my next single sounds like?” she wrote on a piece of lined paper surrounded by colorful question marks posted to her Instagram Stories, signing the note “- Mani” on Feb. 8.

“I want your next single to sound like I’m on a cloud and I’m just drifting in your sound,” one follower wrote, to which Normani replied, “You’re so cuteee. This one is really unique and different for me. Probably not what everyone is expecting.” Another fan guessed the track might be another R&B jam similar to her breakthrough solo single “Motivation” or “Wild Side,” which earned the singer her first No. 1 on Billboard‘s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.

However, the singer revealed she’s experimenting with her sound this time around, teasing, “Genre bending for sure. It’s just a great record,” followed by a crying emoji. At press time it was unknown if the song would appear on Normani’s long-awaited as-yet-untitled debut album, which, in December, she promised was “almost done” in an interview with Ciara on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Check out Normani’s teases below and some elated reactions from fans below.

seventeen days and counting (: 🖤 releasing my other baby on march 18thhhhhhhhhhhttps://t.co/7mABFhPELg pic.twitter.com/zU8Gs4I4RT — Normani (@Normani) March 1, 2022

@normani my next baby is out march 18th 🖤 presave Fair (link in biooooooo) ♬ Fair by Normani – Normani

i don't care about college, march 18th is normani's day all day! #FairMarch18 pic.twitter.com/ZKtQPzNqDP — sofi (@laurenation) March 2, 2022

NEW @Normani MARCH 18TH. I REPEAT NEW NORMANI MARCH 18TH pic.twitter.com/7GophThHzU — briana🥀 (@mhysabri) March 1, 2022