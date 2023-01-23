Normani Appears to Confirm She Recorded Demo of Jazmine Sullivan’s ‘Pick Up Your Feelings’

If you really loved Jazmine Sullivan‘s Grammy-nominated 2020 single “Pick Up Your Feelings,” then Normani has some news for you. The former Fifth Harmony singer and “Motivation” solo star appeared to confirm a fan rumor over the weekend when she responded, “now how did ya’ll get this” to a claim that she’d recorded a previously unheard “Feelings” demo.

The comment was tagged to a tweet from a fan, who wrote, “Normani ate on ‘Pick Up Your Feelings,’ but glad it went to Jazmine. Mani knows what she wants & her album will be great!” The post also appeared to contain a snippet of Normani’s demo version fading into Sullivan’s released take.

The original song that was the second single from Sullivan’s debut EP, Heaux Tales, and was penned by the singer along with Audra Mae, Kyle Coleman, Michael Holmes, Brittany Coney and Denisa Andrews (the latter of the production duo Nova Wav); it was nominated for best R&B song and best R&B performance at the 64th annual Grammy Awards, where it won the performance prize in a rare tie with Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open.” Sullivan’s version topped out at No. 75 on the Billboard Hot 100 and hit No. 1 on the Billboard adult R&B chart, her first chart-topper on that tally.

At press time spokespeople for Normani and Sullivan had not responded to Billboard’s request for further comment.

In August, Normani snapped back at some disgruntled fans who said they were questioning her musical motivation amidst the long wait for the singer’s anticipated full-length solo debut album. “Just shut the f— up,” she wrote at the time. The singer has yet to share a release date for the long-awaited debut album fans have been pining for following Fifth Harmony’s split in March 2018.

Since releasing her solo debut single “Motivation” in 2019, Normani has delivered two other solo tracks: “Wild Side” featuring Cardi B in 2021 and “Fair” in March of last year. She was also featured on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Diamonds” from the 2020 Birds of Prey soundtrack and on Calvin Harris’ single “New to You” alongside Tinashe and Offset for the DJ’s Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 album.

