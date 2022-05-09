Drake Producer & OVO Sound Co-Founder Noah ’40’ Shebib Stars in New ‘Toronto Rising’ Mini-Documentary: Watch

Two-time Grammy-winning producer Noah “40” Shebib is being celebrated in an all-new mini-documentary.

Affectionately known as 40, the Canadian musician stars in a 14-minute documentary titled Toronto Rising, which premiered via YouTube on Monday (May 9) and was produced by Native Instruments.

The project was filmed in 40’s Toronto hometown and details the origin of his long-lasting career. Directed by Alim Sabir, Toronto Rising also delves into the formation of 40’s epic relationship with Drake — with whom he co-founded their record label OVO Sound alongside Drake’s manager Oliver El-Khatib in 2012.

“I’ve always considered myself a visitor in hip-hop,” 40 says in the short film. “When I was 21, I got diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. I learned a lesson in the hospital, which was that as long as I had one finger that still worked, no matter what the world took from me, I could play the keyboard and I could make music. All the things in my life just kind of pointed me in one direction. I’m here to play my part and to leave my impact, but from my perspective, I was a guest and I was really just looking to be accepted.”

In addition to producing for Drake, 40 has also worked with Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, Nas, Sade, Alicia Keys, PartyNextDoor and Action Bronson.

With the 2018 release of Drake’s top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hit “God’s Plan,” 40 won a Grammy for best rap song at the 61st annual show. The track was also nominated for record and song of the year. The producer earned his first-ever Grammy win at the 55th annual show in 2013, when Drake’s sophomore studio LP Take Care won best rap album. The project debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart in December 2011.

Watch the Toronto Rising documentary below: