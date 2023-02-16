Nipsey Hussle’s ‘Victory Lap’ Goes Double Platinum on Album’s 5-Year Anniversary

The legacy of Nipsey Hussle remains strong, even after his 2019 death. On Thursday (Feb. 16), on the fifth anniversary of his major label debut album, Victory Lap, Hussle’s Grammy-nominated effort receives a bevy of RIAA notifications, including a double-platinum plaque for the 2018 project.

Along with Victory Lap going double platinum, the album tracks also received accolades, notably “Double Up” featuring Belly and Dom Kennedy. According to the RIAA, “Double Up” is now triple platinum, while “Hussle & Motivate” and “Grinding All My Life” stand tall at double platinum. “Victory Lap,” “Dedication” featuring Kendrick Lamar,” “Blue Laces 2,” “Last Time That I Checc’d” with YG and “Rap N—as” all went platinum. “Real Big,” “Keyz 2 The City 2,” “Right Hand 2 God,” “Young N—a” and “Status Symbol” with Buddy raced their way to gold.

In November, Marathon Films announced Nip’s docuseries Hussle, which explored the legacy of the acclaimed rapper. “Crenshaw-Slauson, in the Crenshaw District, well that’s where, really, the Nip Hussle story,” the rapper’s voice narrates over footage from his lifetime, later adding, “Faith is a required element on your marathon to success and on your marathon of life. It’s your footprint in the sand, your dent in the universe, the impact on the world around you. I want ’em to say that he wasn’t afraid to live. Chasing a dream.”

Springhill — NBA superstar LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s media company — are financing the film. Said James in a statement: “It’s an incredible honor for SpringHill to have a part in sharing Nipsey’s story and legacy with the world. He used his gift to give back to his community and lived what it means to inspire, empower, and uplift others along the way. His words, his ambition, and his actions stick with me to this day as he continues to inspire myself, our company, and people everywhere.”