NIGO & Kid Cudi Join Forces on ‘Want It Bad’: Stream It Now

NIGO has been keeping busy. First thing Friday (Feb. 18), the beloved fashion icon released the second single from his upcoming album, I Know NIGO. The track, “Want It Bad,” features Kid Cudi and was teased on the runway at NIGO’s Paris Fashion Week debut as artistic director of KENZO in January.

On Tuesday, NIGO posted a video containing the track to his Instagram account, showing he and Cudi racing around a city at night and partying with friends. In the video, he tagged longtime collaborator and friend, Pharrell, also featured on the upcoming album. I Know NIGO will mark the 51-year-old Japanese tastemaker’s first solo album since 2000’s Ape Sounds. At the time, the now-fashion-icon had a much smaller following, not yet connected with his current A-list devotees who would come to discover him through his 1993 brand, A Bathing Ape.

I Know NIGO will feature artists including A$AP Rocky, Kid Cudi, Tyler, the Creator, Pusha T, and the Teriyaki Boyz (most known as the voice behind the theme song for The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift), among others.

In February 2021, NIGO announced his signing to Steven Victor’s Victor Victor Worldwide, housed under Republic Records/Universal Music Group. Initially, Victor says NIGO only agreed to release a two-song EP. “Originally it was supposed to be just Pharrell and maybe Pusha, but then I started reaching out to different people, and everyone was just like, “Yes!” So I suggested we make it a full-length thing,” he told Complex in January. “Want It Bad” comes three weeks after NIGO’s last single, “Arya” featuring father-to-be, A$AP Rocky.

I Know NIGO is set to release on March 25, 2022.

Stream “Want It Bad” below.