Nicki Minaj Teases ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Queen Remix: ‘Coming to Collect Her Things’

Nicki Minaj is gearing up to drop a remix of “Super Freaky Girl” that’s fit for a queen. The rapper hopped on Twitter Wednesday (Sept. 7) and gave her Barbz a taste of a new version of the Billboard Hot 100-topping track that seeks to unite fans from North America’s many hot spots.

“#QueenMix coming to collect her things. Soon come,” the rapper captioned a video of herself in the studio, with the new “Super Freaky Girl” version blaring loudly through the speakers.

On the new take of the track, Minaj says, “Ayo, this the Queen Mix right here. Miami, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, New York … stand the f–k up!” before the sample of Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak” counts down the rapper spitting the lyrics to “Super Freaky Girl.”

“Super Freaky Girl” recently hit No. 1 on the Aug. 27-dated Hot 100, marking the first time the rapper achieved a solo chart-topper on the all-genre tally; it has spent a total of three weeks on the chart since its debut. The track also marks Minaj’s third Hot 100 No. 1 after her 2020 collaborations “Trollz” with 6ix9ine and her feature on Doja Cat’s smash “Say So” topped the chart.

After learning that “Super Freaky Girl” soared to the summit, Minaj shared a sweet message to her Barbz on Twitter. “You guys did it,” she wrote with a tearful smiling emoji. On Instagram, the rap icon added, “You did it barbz. You did it. I love you so much. like so so SO much. Thank you.”

Watch Minaj’s teaser for the “Super Freaky Girl” Queen remix below.