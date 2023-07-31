Nicki Minaj Teases Upcoming ‘Eargasms’ on ‘Pink Friday 2’: ‘Don’t Make That Serve!’

Nicki Minaj may currently be transforming the Earth into a “Barbie World,” but the Grammy-nominated rapper’s sights are already set on her forthcoming fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2. On Sunday (July 30), the Queens rapper took to Twitter to tease her Barbz about some of the new records on the highly anticipated album.

“Yesterday I worked on my current TOP 2 songs off [Pink Friday 2],” she wrote. “The eargasms that y’all are about to have. Ooohhhh chiiiii huntyyyyy don’t make dat serveeeee.” The effusive tweet confirms that Nicki is still working on material for the new album, and that, at least according to her, fans will fall in love with the new music.

Pink Friday 2 will mark Minaj’s first studio album since 2018’s Queen. In the interim, the rap queen has released a plethora of projects including 2021’s re-release of her breakthrough Beam Me Up Scotty mixtape and last year’s Queen Radio: Volume 1, a compilation album that featured “Super Freaky Girl,” her first unaccompanied No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100.

Earlier this year, the “Super Bass” rapper confirmed that Pink Friday 2 is slated for a Nov. 17 release. Released back in 2010, the original Pink Friday peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and spawned hits such as “Super Bass,” “Moment for Life,” “Your Love,” “Right Thru Me” and more.

2023 has already been another banner year for Minaj. Between her remix of Sexyy Red’s “Pound Town 2,” her Ice Spice-assisted Hot 100 top 10 hits (“Princess Diana” and “Barbie World”) and the Hot 100 top 15 hit “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” Minaj has remained omnipresent on the charts as she continues down the road to Pink Friday 2.

See Minaj’s tweet below: