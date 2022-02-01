Nicki Minaj Says There’s ‘a Female or Two’ She Could See Doing a Verzuz Battle With

Nicki Minaj attends the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 12, 2020 in New York City.

Nicki Minaj is open to a Verzuz battle — and already has certain artists in mind to do one with.

The 39-year-old rapper called into Houston’s hip-hop radio station, 97.9 The Box, on Tuesday (Feb. 1) and discussed her options. But when host J-Mac suggested her Young Money label brothers Drake and Lil Wayne, she hesitated.

“But see, Drake and Wayne … have so many bona fide hip-hop hits, you know what I’m saying? So I don’t know,” Minaj said of her “Seeing Green” collaborators, before hinting at other people she had been thinking about.

“But there might be a female or two that, that …,” she started before J-Mac interrupted her by belting, “Give us the scoop!” While remaining mum about names, she added, “They were talking to me about it. And look, it’s going to be a fun and … you never know! That’s all I’ll say about that!”

The next Valentine’s Day Verzuz battle, which will be between Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild, is set for Feb. 15. It will take place in person at the Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles. While love will be in the air that evening, the “Trollz” rapper is hoping for fun and happiness, and not so much competition or work when it comes her time to take the stage.

“It should feel like a celebration. That’s exactly what I would like it to feel like: fun, happiness,” Minaj explained. “Because … a lot of times with my career, stuff will feel like work. And now, I’m just like, ‘No, everything needs to feel good.’ That’s it.”

Watch her interview clip below.