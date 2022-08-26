Nicki Minaj Drops Surprise Hits Compilation ‘Queen Radio: Volume 1’

Nicki Minaj gave Barbz a special late summer present on Friday (August 26) when she dropped the surprise greatest hits compilation Queen Radio: Volume 1. The unannounced 28-track compilation features some of Nick’s most beloved hits — including “Beez In the Trap,” “Truffle Butter,” “Anaconda,” “Super Bass,” “Starships,” “Pound the Alarm” and the Ariana Grande collab “Bed,” among others — as well as the more recent tracks “Do We Have a Problem?” with Lil Baby and the Rick James-sampling “Super Freaky Girl.”

The rapper earned her first solo No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 this week when “Super Freaky Girl” topped the charts, which she celebrated on Tuesday with an Instagram video of a bouquet of pink flowers from her Republic Records team, as well as bottles of pink champagne and footage of her son playing with pink balloons that spelled out the song’s title and “#1.”

Other tracks on the collection include her Eminem collab “Roman’s Revenge,” “Chun-Li,” “High School” (feat. Lil Wayne), “Moment 4 Life” (feat. Drake), “Barbie Dreams,” “Your Love,” “Save Me” and “Fly” with Rihanna. As fans await the follow-up to Minaj’s most recent studio album, 2018’s Queen, the new collection should slake their thirst until Sunday (August 28) at least, when the rapper will take the stage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards to receive the coveted Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, where she will also perform on the broadcast for the first time since 2018.

Minaj will be the first Video Vanguard recipient since another female rapper, Missy Elliott, was honored in 2019. The award wasn’t presented in the last two years, due to complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Listen to Queen Radio: Volume 1 below.