Nicki Minaj Drops ‘Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)’: Stream It Now

Nicki Minaj released “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix),” a collaboration-fueled new cut, in the early hours of Friday (Sept. 9).

Minaj teased the track Thursday, but didn’t give away her co-stars.

It’s a long lineup, including JT & BIA, featuring Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V and Malibu Mitch.

“Ayo, this the Queen Mix right here. Miami, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, New York … stand the f— up!” the star announces on the updated version of her first solo No. 1 hit before the sample of Rick James’ ’80s classic “Super Freak” kicks in and she begins to rap, “I can lick it, I can ride it while you slippin’ and slidin’/ I can do all them little tricks and keep the dick up inside it/ You can smack it, you can grip it, you can go down and kiss it/ And every time he leave me ‘lone, he always tell me he miss it.”

The new remix of the single — which debuted atop the Hot 100 dated Aug. 27 — arrives less than a month after its initial drop as the lead single from Minaj’s first greatest-hits compilation Queen Radio: Volume 1.

Last month, the “Do We Have a Problem?” rapper was honored as the recipient of this year’s Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Ahead of accepting the award, she lit up the stage of Newark, N.J.’s Prudential Center with a medley of her biggest hits, including her verse on Kanye West’s “Monster,” as well as “Super Bass,” “Anaconda,” “Beez in the Trap,” “Roman’s Revenge,” “Chun-Li” and “Moment 4 Life.”

Minaj then made mental health a cornerstone of her impassioned acceptance speech at the ceremony by giving a shout-out to Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston before thanking previous Video Vanguard Award winners Beyoncé, Madonna, Mariah Carey, Britney Spears and Eminem.

Stream Nicki’s “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)” below.