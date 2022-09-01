Nicki Minaj Lives Her Suburban Barbie Fantasy in ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Video

F-R-E-AK! Nicki Minaj dropped a Barbie-inspired music video for her new single “Super Freaky Girl” on Thursday (Sept. 1).

In the technicolor clip, the rapper plays house with Hunger Games heartthrob Alexander Ludwig as the Ken to her Barbie. “I can lick it, I can ride it while you slippin’ and slidin’/ I can do all them little tricks and keep the di– up inside it/ You can smack it, you can grip it, you can go down and kiss it/ And every time he leave me ‘lone, he always tell me he miss it,” she raps on the chorus, casually brandishing a kitchen knife on the counter while the actor caresses her legs.

The pair’s perfectly plastic domesticity starts to take a turn, however, when Ludwig begins running down other neighbors on the street in his magenta sports car. Soon enough, Minaj is lighting him up with a bright pink blowtorch as he leaves for work and the house goes up in flames as the happy couple throws a backyard barbecue for two.

The video arrives just days after Minaj closed out her performance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards with the track. The medley — which celebrated the rapper receiving this year’s Video Vanguard Award — also included a litany of her biggest hits like “Anaconda,” “Super Bass,” “Chun-Li,” “Beez in the Trap” and more. During her acceptance speech, she shouted out Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson, and made a call for viewers to take mental health “seriously.”

“Super Freaky Girl” marks the rapper’s first solo No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 following “Trollz” and “Say So,” her respective collaborations with 6ix9ine and Doja Cat, both reigning atop the chart in 2020.

Watch Minaj’s music video for “Super Freaky Girl” below.