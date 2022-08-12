Nicki Minaj Unleashes the ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Inside With New Single: Listen

Nicki Minaj is showing off her freaky side in her latest single, “Super Freaky Girl,” released on Friday (Aug. 12).

The song, which fittingly features a sample from Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak,” arrived amid its rising popularity on TikTok and accompanying dance challenge created by user @lorddroman.

“I can lick it, I can ride it while you slippin’ and slidin’ / I can do all ’em little tricks, and keep the d— up inside it / You can smack it, you can grip it, you can go down and kiss it / And every time he leave me ‘lone, he always tell me he miss it,” Minaj raps in the raunchy opening verse, over the instantly-recognizable riff from the throwback sample.

“Super Freaky Girl” marks the rapper’s first release since March’s “We Go Up” with Fivio Foreign. Before that came “Blick Blick” with Coi Leray, “Bussin” with Lil Baby and “Do We Have A Problem?” with Lil Baby again — all released this year.

Minaj is set to receive the the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, airing live from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., and she’s also scheduled to perform on the show for the first time since 2018. Minaj is the fourth rapper to receive the honor, following LL Cool J (1997), Kanye West (2015) and Missy Elliott (2019). Beastie Boys, which started out as a rap trio before veering into alternative, were honored in 1998. Minaj is also a VMA nominee this year for best hip-hop for “Do We Have a Problem” featuring Lil Baby.

Listen to “Super Freaky Girl” below.