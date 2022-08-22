Nicki Minaj Thanks Barbz for Hot 100 No. 1 Hit ‘Super Freaky Girl’: ‘You Did It’

Nicki Minaj had a lot to celebrate on Monday (Aug. 22) as her infectious new single “Super Freaky Girl” skyrocketed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, giving the rapper her first Hot 100 No. 1 as an unaccompanied artist and her third overall.

Upon hearing the exciting news, Minaj took to social media to thank her fans, affectionately called the Barbz. “You did it barbz. You did it. I love you so much. like so so SO much. Thank you,” she captioned a screenshot of her accomplishment.

“You did it,” she simply wrote on Twitter along with a teary-eyed emoji.

You did it 🥹 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) August 22, 2022

Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl,” which samples Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak,” is the first No. 1 debut for a hip-hop song by a solo female and no accompanying acts since Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)” in 1998. Minaj’s latest No. 1 hit follows her previous chart toppers “Trollz,” with 6ix9ine, and her featured turn on Doja Cat’s “Say So,” both in 2020.

“Super Freaky Girl” arrived on August 12 amid its rising popularity on TikTok and accompanying dance challenge created by user @lorddroman.

“I can lick it, I can ride it while you slippin’ and slidin’ / I can do all ’em little tricks, and keep the d— up inside it / You can smack it, you can grip it, you can go down and kiss it / And every time he leave me ‘lone, he always tell me he miss it,” Minaj raps in the raunchy opening verse, over the instantly-recognizable riff from the throwback sample.

“Super Freaky Girl,” released on Young Money/Cash Money/Republic Records, tallied 21.1 million streams, 4.6 million radio airplay audience impressions and 89,000 downloads sold in its first week (Aug. 12-18), according to Luminate.