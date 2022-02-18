Nicki Minaj Claps Back at Philadelphia Health Department, Says They’re Using ‘Fear Tactics’ to Push COVID-19 Vaccine

Nicki Minaj has responded to the Philadelphia Public Health Department’s take on her viral COVID-19 vaccine tweet.

“Philadelphia’s public health account is posting Nicki Minaj tweets for engagement,” the rapper tweeted on Friday (Feb. 18). “They are attempting to shame ppl for advising others to PRAY, be COMFORTABLE & NOT BE BULLIED. I’ve never seen a vaccine trigger this amount of shaming & fear tactics have you? #DoWeHaveAProblem”

She also replied to a fan who said they would not get vaccinated and is “starting to believe the conspiracy theorist” after seeing the Health Department’s tweets. “Good job guys. You just convinced more ppl to NOT get the vaccine you want them to get. Yaaaayyyyy,” Nicki wrote to the Health Department, adding, “Why TF won’t u just get off MY testicles?”

Explore Explore Nicki Minaj See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Philadelphia’s public health account is posting Nicki Minaj tweets for engagement. They are attempting to shame ppl for advising others to PRAY, be COMFORTABLE & NOT BE BULLIED. I’ve never seen a vaccine trigger this amount of shaming & fear tactics have you? #DoWeHaveAProblem ✅ https://t.co/Q7P2xiorUX — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 19, 2022

Good job guys. You just convinced more ppl to NOT get the vaccine you want them to get. Yaaaayyyyy😛#DoWeHaveAProblem #Bussin Why TF won’t u just get off MY testicles? https://t.co/xEa9mINzyM — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 19, 2022

The tweet comes in response to Philly Health Department’s troll tweet after Minaj posted without context, “Nothing like watching someone speak confidently about something they know nothing about.”

The Health Department responded with the eyes emoji as well as a screenshot of a tweet Nicki shared in September 2021, which recalled an unfortunate side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine a friend of the rapper’s Trinidadian cousin allegedly experienced.

“My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent,” she tweeted at the time. “His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied.”

Following her at the Philadelphia

Minaj’s original tweet came as she revealed that since the 2021 Met Gala required a vaccination and she had not yet gotten her’s, so she would not be attending the fashion event. The rapper explained that she didn’t feel she did “enough research” yet to be comfortable getting vaccinated, though she did recommend a COVID-19 vaccine to those who are considering it.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has since invalidated Minaj’s claims about swollen testicles being a vaccine side effect.