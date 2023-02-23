Nicki Minaj Announces New Single ‘Red Ruby Da Sleeze,’ Unveils Sizzling Cover Art

Make way for the Queen of Rap. Nicki Minaj is returning with her first solo single of 2023, a track called “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” coming March 3.

The rapper announced the track Thursday (Feb. 23) with behind-the-scenes clips from a music video shoot, afterward posting the single’s official artwork on Instagram. In the photo, she poses next to a chef hard at work in a restaurant kitchen, staring down the camera as she stirs a frying pan. As usual, Minaj is the most colorful thing in the room, wearing a brightly patterned vintage Jean Paul Gaultier dress, yellow heels and split-dyed hair, half red and half pink.

In the behind-the-scenes clips for the “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” music video, the Queen Radio host raps along to her unreleased lyrics as a darkly-lit dance party unfolds behind her. Minaj later revealed the video was filmed in her home island of Trinidad and Tobago, where she’s been spending time this week amid the island’s 2023 Carnival.

“Hunnit rounds on dat gratata,” she raps as women twerk on each side of her.

The new track is bound to be Minaj’s first solo release since last summer’s “Super Freaky Girl,” a reimagined version of Rick James “Super Freak” that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was the “Super Bass” artist’s first ever solo song to top the chart, and the first No. 1 debut for a hip-hop song by a female artist with no accompanying acts since Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)” in 1998.

“You did it barbz,” Minaj thanked fans on social media after the track went No. 1. “You did it. I love you so much. like so so SO much. Thank you.”

See the official artwork and music video behind-the-scenes for Nicki Minaj’s upcoming single “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” below.