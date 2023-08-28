Nicki Minaj Teases New Single ‘Last Time I Saw You’ With Minute-Long Snippet: Listen

Fans of Nicki Minaj rejoiced on Monday afternoon (Aug. 28) when the Pink Friday rapper treated them to a snippet of her new record “Last Time I Saw You” via TikTok.

The minute-long snippet finds Minaj in a pop-centric lane, leaning more toward her singing prowess than grizzly raps. “Beggin me to stay and then you walk away/ There’s something that you wanted to say/ I was in a rush and you say you were crushed/ But I said I’d be back, it’s OK,” sings Minaj.

“Last Time I Saw You” was first teased on Minaj’s Instagram Live earlier this month, where fans quickly voiced their excitement for the record’s upcoming release. Flattered by her fans’ approval, Minaj responded on X (formerly known as Twitter), saying, “Glad you like the lyrics. The irony is that my fave part of the whole song is the very end… like the last 30 seconds. can’t wait for you guys to hear the whole thing.”

Throughout the summer, Minaj has constantly updated fans on the status of her Pink Friday sequel. Slated to drop this November, her effusiveness has listeners waiting to hear what “eargasms” she has in store for her fifth studio album. “Yesterday I worked on my current TOP 2 songs off [Pink Friday 2],” she tweeted last month. “The eargasms that y’all are about to have. Ooohhhh chiiiii huntyyyyy don’t make dat serveeeee.”

Pink Friday 2 will be Minaj’s first studio album since 2018’s Queen, which featured “Chun Li,” “Good Form” and “Barbie Dreams.”

Listen to the snippet of “Last Time I Saw You” below.