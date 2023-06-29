Nicki Minaj Announces ‘Pink Friday 2’ & Album’s Delayed Release Date: ‘It’ll Be Well Worth the Wait’

Nicki Minaj is ready to deliver the sequel to her celebrated debut album, Pink Friday. On Thursday (June 29), Minaj announced that her long-awaited fifth album would come a tad later than initially expected.

“Dear Barbz, I’ve been trying to find the right time to tell you this for a few days,” Minaj began her Instagram post. “Due to some really exciting news that I’ll share with you guys @ a later time, I’ve shifted the album date just a tad bit. Trust me, it’ll be WELL WORTH THE WAIT…but since I AM shifting the date just a tad, I’d like to give you guys a tiny SIP of some more album tea so that I don’t have to get cussed out 🙁 so…here it goes: 🎀 MY NEW ALBUM WILL BE RELEASED ON 11.17.23.”

Minaj later expressing gratitude toward her fans and also revealed plans for a new tour slated for 2024. “I love you guys so much,” she said. “I am so grateful for the years of support & love you guys have given me. At times maybe I didn’t even deserve all that you have poured into me. Nonetheless, you. will. love. this. album. I will give tour deets closer to that time, but obviously the tour will start around the first quarter of 2024. I’ll also share the REAL album cover at a later date.”

Earlier this month, Minaj confirmed that her first album in five years was initially dropping in October. “10/20/23 The Album,” she tweeted at the time.

Minaj’s 2010 effort Pink Friday soared to No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 375,000 copies in its opening week. The album consisted of hits such as “Super Bass,” “Moment for Life,” “Your Love,” “Right Thru Me” and more.

Check out Minaj’s announcement below.