Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby Release ‘Bussin’ One Week After ‘Do We Have A Problem?’: Stream It Now

Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby are back with another banger just one week after releasing new music together.

On Friday, the hitmakers released their highly anticipated single “Bussin.” The song comes exactly a week after the pair dropped “Do We Have A Problem” on Feb. 4 along with its accompanying music video.

Minaj and Baby teased the new “Bussin” with a sneak preview at the end of last week’s video. Directed by longtime collaborator Benny Boom, the “Do We Have A Problem” visual has a nearly 10-minute runtime and sees Minaj as a law enforcer and anti-hero.

Minaj officially announced her latest Lil Baby-assisted single with posts she shared on Instagram and Twitter Monday (Feb. 7). “Barbie X Baby Pre-SAVE NOW‼️” she captioned her photo.

“Next week we pushin B for Bussin btch WTF IS GOOD !? !? !? !?” she tweeted the same day.

Lil Baby began promoting their work together on Feb. 2, writing on Instagram, “@nickiminaj Own [sic] Think They [sic] Ready 🤯🤯 !! 2 More Days !! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Let’s f— Em [sic] Up.”

Ahead of “Bussin” and “Do We Have A Problem,” Minaj has appeared on the Hot 100 chart 119 times, with 19 entries in the top 10 and two No. 1 hits. Her last album, 2018’s Queen peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, where it charted for 57 weeks.

Lil Baby also boasts an extensive chart history, with 96 entires on the Hot 100 including eight top 10 hits. His last two albums, both My Turn (2020) and his collaborative The Voice of the Heroes (2021) with Lil Durk, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Stream Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby’s “Bussin” below: