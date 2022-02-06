Fans Choose Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby’s ‘Do We Have a Problem?’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Nicki Minaj attends the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 12, 2020 in New York City.

Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby‘s new collaboration “Do We Have a Problem?” has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Feb. 4) on Billboard, choosing the blazing new track as their favorite new music release of the past week.

“Do We Have a Problem?” brought in nearly 91% of the vote, beating out new music by Machine Gun Kelly and Willow (“Emo Girl”), Mitski (Laurel Hell), Jennifer Lopez and Maluma (Marry Me soundtrack), Red Hot Chili Peppers (“Black Summer”), and others.

“Do We Have a Problem?” marks the Trinidadian rapper’s first single since “Trollz” with 6ix9ine and “What That Speed Bout?!” featuring Mike Will Made-It and YoungBoy Never Broke Again. The sizzling new track references past elements in her music, while simultaneously showing what the new and improved Minaj is capable of — a possible hint at what fans can expect from the eventual follow up to 2018’s Queen.

Last year, Minaj re-released her 2009 mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty, with three new bonus tracks and appeared on Jesy Nelson‘s debut solo single “Boyz.”

Placing second on the past week’s tally with 2.84% of the vote was Machine Gun Kelly’s delightful and angsty new single “Emo Girl,” featuring former tween pop star Willow Smith. Singer-songwriter Mitski arrived in a close third with her sixth album, Laurel Hell, which accounted for 2.25% of the vote.

