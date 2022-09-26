Nicki Minaj Calls Out YouTube for Putting Age Restriction on ‘Likkle Miss Remix’ Video

Nicki Minaj had some choice words for YouTube after the video platform put an age restriction on her just-dropped “Likkle Miss Remix” music video with Skeng.

“Imagine this. They restricted my f—ing video but have things a million f—ing times worse on their BOGUS FKNG PLATFORM,” the rapper wrote on Instagram alongside a notice from YouTube, informing her that the music video was determined unsuitable for those under the age of 18. “This is what they do to keep you from winning while doing ads for other ppl and posting FAKE FKNG STATS.”

See her post here. The notice added that when a video is age restricted, it means it “will not be visible to users who are logged out, under 18 years of age, or have Restricted Mode enabled.” It also gave Minaj the choice to appeal the decision.

Minaj continued in another post, “This was done to stop us from getting a lot of views in the first 24 hours. The DUDS at my label allow ppl to use my videos all the time to promote weak s— but said we can’t buy promo for my videos.” She then took aim by tagging YouTube’s official Instagram account, alleging that they promote music from certain labels and management companies more than others, though she didn’t say specifically who or provide any details. “HOW LONG HAVE YALL BEEN PLAYING THE NUMBERS GAME TO LIE & PRETEND PPL R DOING ‘GOOD’ WHEN THEY R NOT?!?!!” she wrote. “HOW MUCH AD SPACE DID THESE DUDS PURCHASE TO BE PROMOTED ON MY CHANNEL IN THE LAST 5 YEARS?!??!!!!”

In August, Minaj added her remix of Jamaican dancehall artist Skeng’s “Likkle Miss” to her new 29-track greatest hits compilation, Queen Radio: Volume 1. “Dancehall need this/ The whole place shake it/ Boom boom/ That a– clapping on his d— all night/ He in Jamaica moving bricks all white,” she raps in her new verse on the song.