Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, Drake & More: Which Rapper Should Drop a Greatest Hits Album After Eminem? Vote!

Eminem officially became the latest of many great artists with decades-long careers to put together a greatest hits album on Monday (July 11), announcing his second such collection, Curtain Call 2, scheduled for release Aug. 5.

Featuring tracks like his Elvis film contribution “The King and I” and his latest single with Snoop Dogg “From The D 2 The LBC,” the project will become the 49-year-old rap legend’s first hits album in 17 years, since 2005’s Curtain Call.

But when one hip-hop titan of the past 30 years takes a moment to celebrate their long list of radio hits and fan favorites, it makes you think about all the others who haven’t yet — but easily could. Take Nicki Minaj, for example — though she just last year reincarnated one of her earliest projects by releasing 2009’s Beam Me Up Scotty for the first time on streaming services, she has hits across four albums, three mixtapes and countless feature tracks with other artists (“Monster,” “Bang Bang,” “Say So” — need we go on?) that we’d love to see organized together on one disc.

There’s also innovators like Kanye West, Drake, Rihanna and Pharrell Williams, whose radio smashes are so numerous it might even be difficult — but not impossible — to round them all up into one epic project. And what about all the legendary performers and songwriters that came before them, who have either never released a greatest hits LP or haven’t done so in an absurd amount of time?

