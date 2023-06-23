Watch Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Reign Over ‘Barbie World’ In New Music Video

In tandem with the song’s full release Friday (June 23), New York rappers Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice have also unveiled the official music video for their “Barbie World” collaboration.

Doused in various shades of pink and featuring a litany of ripped Ken-like background dancers, the “Barbie World” music video is the ultimate doll dream. Directed by Hannah Lux Davis, the visual finds Minaj and Spice recreating some scenes from the trailer of the Greta Gerwig-helmed film, striking their best Barbie poses and lording over an extravagant recreation of the Barbie Dreamhouse.

“Barbie World” marks the second collaboration between Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice. The two rappers previously joined forces, along with Ice Spice’s go-to collaborator RiotUSA, for “Princess Diana,” a remix of the original track from Ice’s Like EP, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song features a prominent sample of AQUA’s seminal 1997 hit single “Barbie Girl.” The Danish Europop band is also officially credited on the song.

In the months leading up to the official start of the Barbie promotional campaign, there were reports that AQUA’s “Barbie Girl,” which peaked at No. 7 on the Hot 100 back in 1997, would not be used in the film. In 2002, Mattel, the manufacturer behind the iconic doll, lost its lawsuit against MCA Records and everyone involved in the production and marketing of “Barbie Girl.” The Barbie creators alleged that AQUA’s song violated Mattel’s copyright and caused consumers to mistakenly believe that the company backed the song. MCA also sued the brand for defamation. Ultimately, both suits were thrown out and all further appeals were declined.