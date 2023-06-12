Nicki Minaj Shares a New Snippet of Ice Spice ‘Barbie World’ Collab: Listen

We’re just over a week away from the arrival of “Barbie World,” and Grammy-nominated rap icon Nicki Minaj has shared a snippet of the forthcoming song to hold fans over.

“Barbie World” simultaneously serves as the latest single from Barbie: The Album, the accompanying soundtrack to Greta Gerwig’s Barbie (in theaters July 21), and the second collaboration between Nicki and “In Ha Mood” rapper Ice Spice. In a snippet posted to TikTok on Sunday (June 11), the two New York rap queens trade verses over an AQUA-sampling drill-infused beat produced by Ice Spice’s go-to collaborator RiotUSA. The pair switch off line by line as they rap about being the prettiest Barbies in all the land. “All of the Barbies is bad/ It girls, and we ain’t playing tag,” Nicki spits.

“Barbie World,” which will be released on all platforms on Friday, June 23, looks to follow in the footsteps of Nicki and Ice’s last collaboration, the Billboard Hot 100 No. 4-peaking “Princess Diana.” The Barbie soundtrack also features previously released singles such as Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night,” Karol G and Aldo Ranks’ “Watati” and PinkPantheress’ “Angel.”

Barbie: The Album, which touts Hot 100 chart-topper Mark Ronson as its executive producer, will also feature contributions from Lizzo, Khalid, Fifty Fifty, Kali, Gayle, Ava Max, Haim, Tame Impala, The Kid Laroi and Ryan Gosling, who stars as Ken in the highly anticipated film.

Nicki Minaj has earned 22 top 10 hits on the Hot 100, including the No. 1 singles “Say So” (with Doja Cat), “Trollz” (with 6ix9ine) and the history-making “Super Freaky Girl.” Over on the Billboard 200, the “Feeling Myself” rapper has notched a pair of No. 1 albums: 2011’s Pink Friday and 2012’s Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded. Ice Spice currently has the most top five Hot 100 hits out of any act this year; she’s reached the region with “Princess Diana,” PinkPantheress duet “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2,” and the remix version of Taylor Swift’s “Karma.” Like, her debut EP, peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard 200.

Check out the snippet from “Barbie World” that Nicki Minaj shared on TikTok: