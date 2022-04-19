Nicki Minaj & Fivio Foreign Head Back Home to NYC for Luxurious ‘We Go Up’ Video

“New York, stand the f— up,” because Nicki Minaj and Fivio Foreign paid tribute to their hometown in the brand new video for their viral “We Go Up” collaboration.

The clip, which dropped on Tuesday (April 19), finds the rap duo heading to New York City in a private jet, before driving around the Big Apple in fluorescent Ferraris and Lamborghinis and hanging out with their fellow New Yorkers while rapping the braggadocious lyrics.

“Uh, I know they teabaggin’, b—-es is testy/ Get you a vacuum, b—-es is messy / Let’s see, after all of that surgery, you are still ugly / Now that is what gets me,” Minaj raps in the opening verse, which has since gone viral on TikTok.

“We Go Up” is the latest in a rapid fire series of singles from the “Chun-Li” artist, whose track “Blick Blick” with Coi Leray arrived just last week. Before that came “Do We Have a Problem?” and then “Bussin,” both of which feature Lil Baby.

While chatting with James Corden on The Late Late Show back in February, Minaj hinted at her upcoming album, her first full-length studio set since 2018’s Queen.

“Yes,” she said when asked if the LP is on the way. “I do know that it’s soon, and I do know that it’s a lot sooner than it’s ever been. And I know that it’s coming this year. And I know that it’ll be out before the summertime.”

Watch Minaj and Fivio Foreign in the “We Go Up” video below.