Nicki Minaj Dropped From Harassment Lawsuit Filed by Husband’s Accuser

A woman who sued Nicki Minaj and her husband for allegedly harassing and intimidating her after she accused him of sexual assault has dropped her claims against the rapper – though potentially not for good.

Jennifer Hough sued Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty in August, leveling the extremely serious allegations that he had raped her years earlier and then both of them had intimidated her not to speak out about it – claims that Minaj and Petty have strongly denied.

But on Wednesday (Jan. 12), Hough dropped Minaj from the case without explanation. The claims against Petty are still pending, and the filing only asked to have Minaj dropped “without prejudice,” meaning Hough could refile those claims whenever she wants.

When reached for comment, Hough’s attorney Tyrone Blackburn told Billboard: “the case against Nicki was voluntarily dismissed. The case against Kenneth Petty is still ongoing. Stay tuned!” An attorney for Minaj did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hough sued in August, claiming that she had been raped by Petty in 1994 and then bullied into remaining quiet. She said she had been “traumatized her entire life” and then subjected to harassment by Minaj and Petty and their “allies, legal teams, and fans.”

“Nicki Minaj, directly and indirectly, reached out to plaintiff Hough’s family members to ensure plaintiff would recant her legitimate claim that defendant Petty raped her,” Hough said. “Minaj lied … about what transpired when her spouse Kenneth Petty raped plaintiff.”

But five months after those explosive claims were filed, little actual litigation had taken place amid months of messy procedural wrangling. First, attorneys for Hough accused Minaj and Petty of failing to respond to the case at all and moved for a so-called default judgement against them.

Attorneys for Minaj and Petty then responded that Hough hadn’t properly served the lawsuit and that such a default was inappropriate. They also accused Hough of filing a “frivolous” lawsuit to extort a nuisance settlement from a wealthy couple.

“Believing that a celebrity with deep pockets, who is now married to Mr. Petty, would fear adverse publicity, plaintiff is attempting to extract money based on the 27 year old alleged incident,” said Judd Burstein, lead counsel for Minaj and Petty, in a November filing. “Plaintiff’s improper rush to obtain a default judgment against Mr. Petty and avoid resolution of this action on the merits further demonstrates that plaintiff is well aware that her claims lack merit.”