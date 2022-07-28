Nicki Minaj Teases 6-Part ‘Nicki’ Documentary Series in New Trailer

Nicki Minaj at The 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City.

Nicki Minaj is teasing a six-part documentary series about her life and come-up in the rap game, and as she revealed on Instagram, the project is still in search of a home.

The rap superstar took to her socials on Thursday (July 28) to share a trailer that shows her as a young unknown rapper, hustling for success and respect as the lone female MC in the mainstream, self-medicating to get through the tough times, and ultimately growing up and loving herself.

“I never wanted to be mainstream,” she says in the trailer, as her 2018 track “Chun-Li” plays in the background. “Mainstream came to me.”

The final scenes of the trailer are soundtracked by her 2011 top 20 Billboard Hot 100 hit “Moment 4 Life,” featuring Drake, as she throws a heart sign at fans from the stage and they sing along to every word of the inspirational song.

“I took some time to perfect this very intimate, delicate, electrifying, inspiring body of work,” Minaj wrote in an Instagram caption alongside the trailer, teasing that the series is “Coming out SOONER THAN YOU THINK.”

“As I decide on a home for this project, I can’t help but reflect on what I’m including in this doc,” she added. “Some things are so personal, it’s scary. It’s like NOTHING you’ve seen before & I need it to be handled with care. Love you so much. Thank you for the continued support.”

On Twitter, she shared the trailer with the message: “Coming SOON!!!! The #NickiDocumentary you didn’t know you needed. Love you so much.”

As Minaj said, the Bron Studios production is still hunting for a home. Watch the trailer below: