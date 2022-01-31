Nicki Minaj Shares Cinematic Teaser of Lil Baby Collab ‘Do We Have a Problem?’: Watch

It’s about to be another pink Friday! Nicki Minaj dropped the trailer for “Do We Have a Problem?,” her upcoming collaboration with Lil Baby, on Monday (Jan. 31).

In the clip from the music video, the rapper portrays a chic special agent tasked with interrogating a mysterious figure played by actor Cory Hardrict. “Oh I go by many names,” the self-proclaimed hitman tells her before laying out the mission at the center of the visual.

“Tomorrow night, the heads of the world’s top criminal organizations will meet,” he says rather ominously. “You can acquire rare items that money can’t even buy. So you take out the target…and become the f–kin’ target.”

Though he doesn’t appear in the tease, Lil Baby’s verse can be heard in the video’s closing seconds as Minaj introduces him with an “Ayo Baby, let’s go!” and he raps, “2022, I’m comin’ through on that new sh–,” before the single’s title appears on screen — the last word rounded out with a freshly made bullet hole in the center of the “o.”

Minaj hasn’t released a proper studio set since 2018’s Queen, and the Lil Baby-assisted track will serve as the rapper’s first single since her pair of 2020 releases: No. 1 hit “Trollz” with 6ix9ine and “What That Speed Bout?!” featuring Mike Will Made-It and YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Last year, Minaj re-released her 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty with three new bonus tracks and appeared on Jesy Nelson‘s debut solo single “Boyz,” sparking a public feud with Little Mix over accusations that the former girl group member was Blackfishing in her new video.

Watch the trailer for “Do We Have a Problem?” below.