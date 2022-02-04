Nicki Minaj Plays Good Cop, Bad Cop In Cinematic ‘Do We Have A Problem?’ Music Video: Watch

Nicki Minaj didn’t earn the nickname Queen for nothing.
In the music video for “Do We Have A Problem?,” with an assist from Lil Baby, Minaj tries her hand as a superfly law enforcer and anti-hero, acting opposite Joseph Sikora, who plays gangster Frank Cosgrove Jr. in the hit Netflix series Ozark.
At the top, Minaj enters the interrogation room for a meet-and-greet with mob boss “The Black Death,” played by American Sniper actor Cory Hardrict. When she gets the information she needs, it sparks a chase which sees her take a ride with Lil Baby, take flight to Cuba, and raise weapons.
Directed by longtime collaborator Benny Boom (John Legend, Future, 50 Cent), it’s a feast for the eyes, and, at nearly 10 minutes in running time, has the look and feel of a high-budget feature.
Minaj hasn’t released a full-length studio set since 2018’s Queen. The new track, which was teased earlier in the week, is the rap star’s first single since her pair of 2020 releases: No. 1 hit “Trollz” with 6ix9ine and “What That Speed Bout?!” featuring Mike Will Made-It and YoungBoy Never Broke Again.
Last year, she re-released her 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty with three new bonus tracks and appeared on Jesy Nelson‘s debut solo single “Boyz.”
Watch “Do We Have A Problem?” below.